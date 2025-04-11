Detroit Pistons Rule Out Key Player vs Bucks
Heading into Friday night’s battle between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, the home team will be without a key player. The veteran center Isaiah Stewart has been downgraded on the injury report just one night after entering the previous matchup questionable.
According to the official NBA injury report, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is dealing with right knee inflammation. Therefore, he doesn’t have a shot at playing on Friday.
Stewart’s absence will likely be the result of the Pistons remaining cautious with health before heading into the playoffs. While this is typically the time of year when the Pistons are winding down and getting ready to call it a season, they have plenty of meaningful basketball left in the tank.
Recently, Stewart missed two games as a result of a suspension. He returned to the action on April 5 to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, earning his first start in months. Filling in for an absent Jalen Duren, Stewart checked in for 34 minutes. He scored 16 points and accounted for eight rebounds in the 109-103 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
When the Pistons hosted the Sacramento Kings on April 7, Stewart checked in for 28 minutes off the bench. He accounted for eight points and produced 10 rebounds. The Pistons came up short with a 127-117 loss.
Heading into Thursday’s action against the New York Knicks, Stewart was cleared after being downgraded to questionable. He came off the bench for 22 minutes. Despite having a quiet night on the stat sheet, with zero points and one rebound, Stewart had a dominant defensive showing. He ended the game as a plus-five, fouling out in the fourth quarter.
After Friday’s outing in Detroit, the Pistons will visit the Bucks on Sunday for their season finale. There is a chance Stewart could be back in action by then.