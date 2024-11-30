Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham's Status vs 76ers Revealed
In their NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers Friday, the Detroit Pistons got some major reinforcements. After missing the previous three games recovering from a fall he took against the Charlotte Hornets, Cade Cunningham made his return to the lineup.
Cunningham has arguably been the Pistons' best performer this season, putting together the best campaign of his young career. He did not miss a beat against the Pacers, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists in the 130-106 win.
Following Friday's win, the Pistons quickly find themselves back in action. They're back on their home floor again Saturday night, this time hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite just making his return, Cunningham will not be sitting out. He is not listed on the Pistons' injury report, and is expected to remain in the lineup.
Cunningham has been one of the top playmakers in the league this season, currently averaging the fourth-highest of any player at nine a night. He's turned things up a notch as of late, breaking double-digit assists in each of his last six games. The improved supporting cast around him as elevated his play and allowed him to fully showcase his talents on the offensive end.
The last time the Pistons and Sixers squared off, Cunningham posted 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in a double-digit victory win for Detroit. If they want to sweep this back-to-back, they'll need another strong all-around performance from the former No. 1 pick.
With Cunningham staying in the lineup, the Pistons will have all the firepower they'll need to take down a shorthanded Sixers squad.