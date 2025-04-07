Detroit Pistons Starter Could Miss Action vs Sacramento Kings
As the Detroit Pistons approached their Saturday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, they anticipated getting the starting guard Cade Cunningham back in the mix. Just as they got one starter back, they lost another, as the starting center Jalen Duren was ruled out.
Leading up to the matchup, the Pistons downgraded Duren to questionable due to a right peroneal contusion. Although Duren went through his pregame warmups, the big man was ultimately ruled out.
As the Pistons enter their Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, they have Duren listed as questionable on the injury report once again. He’ll likely be a game-time decision on Monday.
It’s been quite a while since Duren has missed action for Detroit. The last time he missed a game was during the Pistons’ December 12 matchup against the Boston Celtics.
At the time, Duren’s absence was a lone occurrence. He was back on the court for the following game and has played in 51 straight games since.
This season, Duren has been a key presence on the court for the Pistons. Although he was off to a slower start than expected at the beginning of the year, Duren has been crucial to Detroit’s success as of late. Since the All-Star break, he’s appeared in 22 games. The big man has posted averages of 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block per game.
At this stage of the season, the Pistons have the remain cautious with injuries. Now that they are locked into the playoffs for the first round, getting everybody to round one healthy is more important than seeding. There is a chance Duren’s setback could force a second absence in a row on Monday.