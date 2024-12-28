Detroit Pistons Starter Removed From Injury Report vs Nuggets
When the Detroit Pistons prepared for their Thursday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the team added its starting center to the injury report. Jalen Duren was reportedly dealing with an ankle-related setback, which put a little bit of doubt in his playing status.
Listed as probable, Duren was more likely to play than not. As expected, the veteran center got the nod to play. Duren managed to turn in a 31-minute shift in Sacramento.
The Pistons big man doesn’t seem to be dealing with the setback any more. As Detroit prepares for its Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, Duren is no longer on the injury report. Therefore, he’s good to go and cleared for action.
This season, Duren has just three absences to his name. Back in early November, he went down with an ankle injury in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. After seeing the court for just seven minutes, Duren’s night was finished.
The veteran center would go on to miss the next two matchups. On November 12, Duren returned to the court to face the Miami Heat for a 30-minute shift. He played in the Pistons’ next 14 games.
On December 12, Duren missed the action against the Boston Celtics. He was dealing with a wrist injury. As a result, Duren was not a part of the 24-point defeat. When the Pistons returned to the court to take on the Heat on December 16, Duren was back in the mix. He hasn’t missed a game since.
Over the last five matchups, Duren averaged 11 points, 11 rebounds, one steal, and nearly one block per game in roughly 30 minutes of action.
Duren is on pace to appear in his sixth matchup in a row. The Pistons and the Nuggets are slated for a 9 PM ET tip.