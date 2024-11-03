Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup vs Brooklyn Nets on Sunday
After picking up their first win of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons returned to their home court to host the New York Knicks.
The follow-up performance after a victory did not go as planned. The Knicks dominated the matchup from start to finish. They went back to New York with a 128-98 victory.
The Pistons dropped to 1-5 on the year before hitting the road to fire up a back-to-back set. After facing a New York-based squad, the Pistons are in Brooklyn for a battle against the Nets.
Despite what their record indicates, the Pistons have looked a lot better to start the 2024-2025 NBA season. Aside from the Friday night blowout loss against the Knicks, the Pistons have had close battles with some of the NBA’s toughest teams.
Some of that is due to the improvement of players who were already around. They can also credit the presence of multiple veteran additions who have entered the starting five this season.
Pistons Starting Lineup vs Nets
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jalen Duren
This season, the Pistons’ starting five has shot the ball well, posting an effective field goal percentage of over 55 percent. However, they’ve struggled with turnovers and getting to the free-throw line.
Although the Pistons have had their struggles to begin the season, they will continue rolling with the same starting lineup, hoping that a matchup against the Nets on Sunday could help them get back in the winner’s column for the second time this season.