Detroit Pistons Suggested to Consider Targeting Mavs’ Klay Thompson
Heading into the 2024 offseason, Klay Thompson was viewed as one of the most notable free agents hitting the market. At the time, the veteran sharpshooter was wrapping up a long tenure with the Golden State Warriors. It would be the first time he switched uniforms in his NBA career if he left.
The Detroit Pistons had the cap space to give Thompson the type of deal he wanted. While the fit between Thompson and Cade Cunningham could’ve worked well, it was clear that Thompson was exploring other options. At the time, the Pistons were coming off a 14-68 season. Landing a notable free agent wasn’t in the cards.
Fast forward one year later, and the Pistons have been suggested to give Thompson a thought as a potential trade target.
Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press put together a list of potential trade candidates for the Pistons. A case was made for Thompson as the return in a potential sign-and-trade package, headlined by Dennis Schroder.
“Another sign-and-trade candidate in return for Dennis Schröder, if the Pistons don't bring back Tim Hardaway Jr. and/or Malik Beasley. Thompson remains an elite 3-point threat,” Alter wrote.
It’s apparent that surrounding Cade Cunningham with efficient high-volume three-point shooters is a recipe for success. Not only did it help Cunningham unlock another level of his playmaking, but he had a career year in the scoring department as well.
Thompson probably sees Detroit in a different light these days, after watching Cunningham earn an All-Star and All-NBA nod, while leading the Pistons to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. And since Thompson joined the Mavs with the idea of linking up with the now-traded Luka Doncic, there’s a thought that perhaps the 35-year-old regrets his move to Dallas.
However, the Mavs are expected to pick up the most notable draft prospect since Victor Wembanyama. With the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Mavs will call on Cooper Flagg. Suddenly, Dallas is intriguing again.
The Pistons are unlikely to eye a big trade target anytime soon. With most of their homegrown talents showing a lot of promise, trading for a 34-year-old, who is heading into year two of a $50 million deal, doesn’t really match the timeline right now. Thompson still holds value as a 39 percent shooter from deep on nearly eight attempts per game, but he is likely a long shot at this time.