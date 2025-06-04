All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Suggested to Consider Targeting Mavs’ Klay Thompson

Should the Detroit Pistons pursue a deal for Klay Thompson?

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks to move the ball past Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks to move the ball past Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2024 offseason, Klay Thompson was viewed as one of the most notable free agents hitting the market. At the time, the veteran sharpshooter was wrapping up a long tenure with the Golden State Warriors. It would be the first time he switched uniforms in his NBA career if he left.

The Detroit Pistons had the cap space to give Thompson the type of deal he wanted. While the fit between Thompson and Cade Cunningham could’ve worked well, it was clear that Thompson was exploring other options. At the time, the Pistons were coming off a 14-68 season. Landing a notable free agent wasn’t in the cards.

Fast forward one year later, and the Pistons have been suggested to give Thompson a thought as a potential trade target.

Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press put together a list of potential trade candidates for the Pistons. A case was made for Thompson as the return in a potential sign-and-trade package, headlined by Dennis Schroder.

“Another sign-and-trade candidate in return for Dennis Schröder, if the Pistons don't bring back Tim Hardaway Jr. and/or Malik Beasley. Thompson remains an elite 3-point threat,” Alter wrote.

Klay Thompso
Jan 31, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It’s apparent that surrounding Cade Cunningham with efficient high-volume three-point shooters is a recipe for success. Not only did it help Cunningham unlock another level of his playmaking, but he had a career year in the scoring department as well.

Thompson probably sees Detroit in a different light these days, after watching Cunningham earn an All-Star and All-NBA nod, while leading the Pistons to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. And since Thompson joined the Mavs with the idea of linking up with the now-traded Luka Doncic, there’s a thought that perhaps the 35-year-old regrets his move to Dallas.

However, the Mavs are expected to pick up the most notable draft prospect since Victor Wembanyama. With the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Mavs will call on Cooper Flagg. Suddenly, Dallas is intriguing again.

The Pistons are unlikely to eye a big trade target anytime soon. With most of their homegrown talents showing a lot of promise, trading for a 34-year-old, who is heading into year two of a $50 million deal, doesn’t really match the timeline right now. Thompson still holds value as a 39 percent shooter from deep on nearly eight attempts per game, but he is likely a long shot at this time.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News