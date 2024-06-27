Detroit Pistons, Timberwolves Strike Trade Before NBA Draft Round 2
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books.
With the second round approaching, the Detroit Pistons are making moves before the event resumes.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are acquiring Wendell Moore Jr. and a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Per the report, the Pistons will have an opportunity to go on the clock with the 37th overall pick.
Moore, a former first-rounder out of Duke, has two years of NBA experience under his belt.
After getting selected by the Timberwolves 26th overall in 2022, he appeared in 29 games during his rookie season. Averaging five minutes on the court, Moore averaged just one point while shooting 42 percent from the field.
During his sophomore effort last season, Moore appeared in 25 games. He comes to Detroit with just two starts under his belt.
With limited playing time on the main roster, Moore spent some time playing for Minnesota’s G League affiliate. Last year, he averaged 31 minutes in eight games. At the developmental level, Moore produced 19 points per game on 42 percent shooting. He attempted six threes, draining 30 percent.
In order to acquire Moore and the 37th pick, the Pistons are dealing away their original second-rounder for this year’s draft. Prior to the trade, they were on pace to select 53rd overall. Now, they’ll go on the clock much earlier to add their second rookie from the current class.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons entered the first round of the draft with the fifth-overall pick. When it was their time to select, they picked up NBA G League Ignite standout, Ron Holland.