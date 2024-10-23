Detroit Pistons’ Trade Acquisition Added to Injury Report vs Pacers
*UPDATE: TIM HARDAWAY JR. IS CLEARED AND STARTING ON WEDNESDAY.
Going into the Wednesday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons placed their veteran forward, Tim Hardaway Jr., on the injury report.
According to the team, Hardaway is dealing with lower back spasms. His status for Wednesday’s opener is currently probable. Therefore, there’s a high chance he could get the nod to play still.
Hardaway joined the Pistons in the offseason via trade. Before the Pistons reached free agency, they moved their veteran forward Quentin Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, Detroit landed Hardaway, along with multiple future second-round picks.
Last season, Hardaway appeared in 79 games for the Mavericks. He’s coming off of a season where he averaged 14 points on 35 percent shooting from three. He also accounted for three rebounds per game.
While the Pistons haven’t been a playoff contender in recent years, Hardaway brings postseason experience to the table. Just last year, he was a part of the Mavs’ Western Conference Finals run, coming off the bench for nearly 13 minutes per game.
Hardaway is expected to have a role within JB Bickerstaff’s rotation. He could potentially be a starter on night one for his debut season with the Pistons.
During the preseason, Hardaway appeared in five games for Detroit. He averaged 16 minutes of playing time. The veteran struggled with his shot throughout the stretch, making just 17 percent of his five shots per game. While it wasn’t a great first impression from Hardaway in Detroit, he has enough experience under his belt to claim a rotational role right away.
While there is a chance Hardaway could miss Wednesday’s game, it’s just a slight one.