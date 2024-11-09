Detroit Pistons Troll Trae Young Following Last-Second Win vs Hawks
Coming off their crushing defeat to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons had a chance to bounce back on their home floor Friday night. Next up on the schedule was a meeting with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
For the second time this week, the Pistons found themselves in a game that came down to the final possessions. Only this time, they were the ones to come out on top. First, Cade Cunningham got an impressive shot to fall over a pair of Hawks defenders to put Detroit up one with under 10 seconds left. In the game's final possession, the former No. 1 pick came up with a block that sealed a 122-121 win for the Pistons.
Like every night, the Pistons social media team made a post immediately following the game. This time, they decided to poke fun at the Hawks' All-Star guard.
The caption is in reference to a comment Young recently made regarding New York Knicks fans:
Young had a strong performance for Atlanta, but it wasn't enough for them to steal a win on the road. He finished with a game-high 35 points to go along with 13 assists and two steals.
For the Pistons, the main story was the play of Cunningham. Not only did he make two big plays to seal a win, but he extended his triple-double streak to three games. The Pistons star notched 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in the thrilling win over the Hawks.
With this victory, Detroit moves to 4-6 on the season. They'll be back in action again on Sunday afternoon, taking on Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.