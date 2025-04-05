Detroit Pistons Upgrade Cade Cunningham vs Grizzlies
Saturday night could mark the return of Cade Cunningham. As the Detroit Pistons head into their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the star guard has seen his status upgraded ahead of the action.
According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham is listed as probable for Saturday’s game. That’s a major upgrade for the veteran, as he entered the last two games listed as doubtful off the bat.
Lately, Cunningham’s been dealing with a calf contusion. He suffered the setback during the Pistons’ March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. After checking in for 38 minutes in Dallas, Cunningham underwent an MRI the following day, which led to the contusion diagnosis.
Although the Pistons didn’t have Cunningham on the injury report heading into the Sunday afternoon matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, he was a late scratch for the game. Cunningham went on to miss the next three games without any chance of playing.
On Wednesday night, Cunningham saw a slight upgrade in Oklahoma City but was still unlikely to play. As expected, he got another game off. The same went for Friday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. When the Pistons paid a visit to the Raptors, Cunningham missed his sixth game in a row.
It seems there is a good chance Cunningham will be back on the court on Saturday night. The last time the Pistons had him available, he scored 35 points, six assists, and seven rebounds in a 123-117 loss on the road in Dallas. At this point, the Pistons have clinched a spot in the playoffs and are working on maintaining their position in front of the Milwaukee Bucks as the sixth seed.
The Pistons and the Grizzlies will tip at 7 PM ET.