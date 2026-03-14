Top Takeaways From Detroit Pistons Victory Over Memphis Grizzlies

The Detroit Pistons won on 313 Day in style, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Friday night. After a competitive first half, the Pistons dominated the Grizzlies after halftime to earn their third consecutive win.

With their third straight win, the Pistons are gaining some much-needed momentum after suffering a season-long four-game losing streak, and the team’s performance against the Grizzlies was a clear indication of that.

Here are the main takeaways from the Pistons' win over the Grizzlies.

Why Jalen Duren Could Be Difference Maker For Pistons In Playoffs

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren led the way for the Pistons, scoring 30 points and 13 rebounds on 12-of-15 shooting from the field in the win over the Grizzlies. Duren has stepped up for the Pistons in a major way this season, and Friday night’s performance against the Grizzlies was just the latest of why many, including his head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, believe that he is deserving of the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

In most of the games where Pistons star Cade Cunningham doesn't lead the team in scoring, it's Duren that leads the way. With the Pistons aiming to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the final stretch of the season, Duren's performance will be critical in Detroit earning home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the way things stand right now, are the two teams that pose the biggest threat to the Pistons in the Eastern Conference. To fend off both teams, the consistency of Duren on both ends of the floor is a major key for the Pistons.

Pistons Team Chemistry Shines Again

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the win over the Grizzlies, the Pistons dominated scoring in the paint, courtesy of Duren’s performance. Cunningham added 17 points for the Pistons, which included a miraculous shot from the sideline to end the third quarter.

The Pistons' team chemistry, which played a major role in their win over the Philadelphia 76ers, was a factor in the latest win over the Grizzlies.

Cade Cunningham genuinely just made this one handed buzzer beater, falling out of bounds.



😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/AZusrOxakq — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 14, 2026

In addition to Duren and Cunningham, five other Pistons scored in double figures, including Marcus Sassar (16 points), Duncan Robinson (14 points), Ronald Holland II (12 points), Kevin Huerter (11 points), and Isaiah Stewart (10 points).

What's Next For Pistons?

With the win, the Pistons improve to 48-18 on the season and improve their lead for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons will face the Toronto Raptors for the first matchup of a three-game road trip that also includes matchups against the Washington Wizards. The tip-off between the Pistons and Raptors on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.