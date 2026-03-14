Detroit Pistons Record by Each Jersey They’ve Worth This Season

There’s one specific Detroit Pistons uniform that doesn’t quite match the team’s surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings this season.

It might not draw as much attention as some of the jersey storylines that have emerged since Nike took over NBA uniform production from Adidas in 2017, but the Pistons have clearly leaned more heavily on two of the four uniforms they’ve worn this season.

So, during the Pistons’ 48-18 record so far, which of their four jerseys has been their lucky charm – and which hasn’t been so lucky?

Statement (8-2)

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons have certainly made a statement in these special uniforms this season, racing to an 8-2 record with three games left to play in the Statement kits.

Among the impressive victories in this jersey were the 118-80 win over the New York Knicks on February 6, which broke their eight-game winning streak, a 113-95 success against the Toronto Raptors five days later and a slender 122-119 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of February.

Detroit’s two losses in the Statement jersey have come against the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets – both at home. They’re 3-0 on the road and are currently riding a five-game winning run.

Games to come in the Statement jersey: March 20 vs Golden State; March 30 @ OKC; April 2 vs Minnesota.

Icon (12-4)

Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Detroit have played 16 games this season in their familiar blue jersey, starting with a defeat to the Chicago Bulls but followed by a six-game unbeaten run that included wins over the Rockets, Magic and Boston Celtics.

The Icon vest has seen them play – and lose their series – to the Los Angeles Clippers, but most recently they did bag a pivotal 126-111 win over the New York Knicks on February 19.

The last time the Pistons wore the Icon jersey, they lost 121-110 on the road to the Miami Heat. They play two more games in the blue jersey before the playoffs begin.

Games to come in the Icon jersey: March 17 @ Washington; March 23 vs Lakers.

Association (23-7)

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) defends Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Association kit has been the Pistons’ most used jersey this season, and with six more games to play in white before the playoffs start, one we’ll be seeing more of.

The jersey has largely been successful so far, but Detroit has had some questionable performances with more losses in this jersey than in their other three. However, given that the white has been worn 30 times, it’s hardly surprising.

The Association jersey was prominent during Detroit’s 13-game unbeaten run and helped the Pistons win eight straight games from November 1 to November 22. They are currently on a two-game unbeaten run thanks to a 138-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets and a 131-109 success over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Games to come in the Association jersey: March 19 @ Washington; March 28 @ Minnesota; March 31 vs Toronto; April 6 @ Orlando; April 8 vs Milwaukee; April 12 @ Indiana.

City (5-5)

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Of the four, the City edition has not been kind to the Pistons this season, with five losses in their 10 games played.

It started well, though, with three wins from their first three games. A 124-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls was followed by a 122-117 win at the Indiana Pacers and a narrow 99-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

However, losses to the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns, plus their last two games in the City kit, have made the jersey their unluckiest. But it presents a good chance to get back to winning ways as they travel to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday with this jersey ready to go.

Games to come in the City jersey: March 15 @ Toronto; March 25 vs Atlanta; March 26 vs New Orleans; April 4 @ Philadelphia; April 10 @ Charlotte.