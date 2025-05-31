Detroit Pistons Urged to Retain Key Veteran in NBA Free Agency
Coming off a season where they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Detroit Pistons are now in a position to step forward in their rebuild. The roster's young core has shown a lot of promise and appears ready to be a competitive team night in and night out. A key factor in climbing the ranks will be the front office bolstering the supporting cast around Cade Cunningham and company.
Trajan Langdon did an excellent job upgrading the roster last offseason, bringing in veterans who helped on the floor while also being leaders to the young group. By far the biggest addition was Malik Beasley, who put together one of his best years in the NBA. Along with being one of the league leaders in three-pointers made, the journeyman guard was named a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year.
Playing on a one-year deal, Beasley will now be a free agent again this summer. Seeing how well he thrived in Detroit, the Pistons should do everything in their power to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
Before the NBA offseason gets underway, the staff at Bleacher Report listed what every team should do the moment free agency begins in July. For the Pistons, it was locking down Beasley to a new deal.
In an ideal world, he would ink a one-plus-one deal using non-Bird rights and get a bigger raise next summer so Detroit could use cap space or the bigger mid-level exception ($14.1 million) to keep building out the roster. Perhaps that's on the table.
Throughout the season, Beasley made it clear he didn't want his time with the Pistons to be a brief stint. He has personal ties to the Detroit area through his mother and is confident in what this team can do moving forward. Beasley was very adamant about being a core piece on this roster, even going as far as asking Langdon not to be dealt at the deadline back in February.
Seeing how passionate he is about playing in Detroit, it should bode well for the Pistons when it comes to working out a new contract. That said, they'll still have to worry about a plethora of teams looking to acquire the sharpshooting guard's services.