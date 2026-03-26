J.B. Bickerstaff Can’t Forget About This Pistons Player in the NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons currently hold a 52-19 record, good enough to be alone in first-place in the Eastern Conference with a five-game buffer between them and the second-place Boston Celtics.

With the NBA Playoffs on the horizon for Detroit, there is one player that coach J.B. Bickerstaff should keep in the rotation and give meaningful minutes to.

Jenkins has been a pleasant surprise for Pistons fans

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Jake LaRavia (12) defends against Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins (24) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Daniss Jenkins has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Pistons and should be rewarded with meaningful minutes. The second-year guard out of St Johns is on a two-way contract and has been one of the better bench players not only for the Pistons, but across the NBA as a whole.

Not only has Jenkins come up big in the clutch for Detroit a few times this season, but his stats speak for himself.

Jenkins is currently averaging 8.5 points per game, two rebounds per game, and 3.4 assists per game while coming off the bench.

Jenkins has put up big stats in his last three games

Jenkins is currently shooting a respectable 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, and has been on fire as of late. As the Pistons are going down the stretch to end their regular season, Jenkins has been producing big numbers.

Jenkins has logged 19, 30, and 22 points in his last three games, and is averaging more than 10 points per game in the month of March.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been a star this season, averaging 24.5 points per game. JB Bickerstaff knows he has a guard in Daniss Jenkins who can spell Cunningham and keep Cade fresh while still getting production on the floor. Cunningham is averaging 34.4 minutes per game while Jenkins is averaging 18.7 minutes per game, and it’s possible Jenkins could average 20 once the postseason comes around.

Jenkins Could see More Minutes Once Pistons Wrap up No. 1 Seed

The Pistons could give Jenkins extended minutes down the stretch of the regular season depending on when they wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons final games of the season against Orlando, Milwaukee, and Charlotte, could provide meaningful minutes for a handful of bench players which could give Bickerstaff a better idea of who can produce meaningful stats.

The Pistons next game comes tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 local time. The game can be watched on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.