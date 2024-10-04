Detroit Pistons Veteran Lands Credit From 76ers All-Star
Following the Detroit Pistons’ Media Day on Monday, one of the most notable storylines centered around the addition of Tobias Harris. Not only does Harris bring a much-needed skillset to the table for Cade Cunningham’s offense, but he also brings veteran experience and vocal leadership.
Many were impressed by Harris’s incoming leadership to a young and developing team. The Pistons should feel even better knowing one of the veteran forward’s former teammates recently credited him for becoming a better leader themselves.
Tyrese Maxey Mentions Tobias Harris
Over in the Bahamas, the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for the 2024-2025 NBA season with championship aspirations. As of right now, the Pistons and the Sixers don’t have too many similarities, except for they both have young guards who recently received max contracts.
Like Cunningham, one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey signed a major multi-year deal in the offseason. With that deal comes expectations of growing into a better leader vocally. Maxey, unprompted, mentioned Tobias Harris on Wednesday following a practice session.
"I’m just trying to give back as much as I can,” Maxey told reporters. “I know I’m young still, but just trying to give back. I talked to Tobias Harris last night. He did a lot for me, man. He gave back to me every single day. He poured into me every single day since I got drafted, and he told me to keep that tradition going. So I’m trying to do that."
When Maxey was drafted out of Kentucky in 2020, Harris was entering his second full season with the Sixers. As a former first-round selection himself, the veteran forward had already been through the process of entering the NBA with high expectations before later meeting them by landing a big deal.
After spending four seasons together, Harris parted ways with the Sixers this past summer. Hitting the free agency market for the first time since 2018, Harris signed with the Pistons. The 32-year-old joins a younger team and intends to not only continue leading, but take on a larger role on a young and rebuilding team.
Meanwhile, Maxey is looking to continue taking young players under his wing out in Philadelphia, mirroring what Harris once did.