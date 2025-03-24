Detroit Pistons Veteran Makes Ron Holland Statement on Social Media
With Cade Cunningham and Tim Hardaway Jr out for the Detroit Pistons’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, opportunities opened up for other players to have an impact. The rookie Ron Holland ended up having a standout performance on Sunday afternoon.
After the game, Pistons veteran Malik Beasley took to social media to show off his rookie’s performance and accomplishment to his followers, but also poke fun at a situation that happened earlier in the year.
via @mbeasy5: Boy came a long way 😂 first teenager ever to have 25/5/5 with no turnovers
Holland had some moments earlier in the year when he showed flashes of being an enforcer-type of player. When it comes to chippy play, Holland has embraced it more than anything.
On Sunday, he was much more than a high-energy defensive presence. Holland was efficient on offense and aggressive as always everywhere else.
In 36 minutes of action, Holland shot 10-14 from the field. He also knocked down five of his 11 shots from the charity stripe. Holland had a team-high 26 points, along with six assists and five rebounds.
The Pistons ended up putting down the Pelicans for the second and final time this month. With a 136-130 victory, Holland and the Pistons advanced to 40-32 on the year. They help themselves in the fight for a top-five seed, as they sit comfortably in sixth place.
Along with feeling good about a likely playoff-berth, the Pistons can feel positive about their rookie, Ron Holland. Prior to the standout game, Holland has appeared in 71 games for a postseason-hungry Pistons team. He has averaged six points, three rebounds, and one steal in an average of 15 minutes of action.