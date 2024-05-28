Detroit Pistons Veteran Rumored to Consider Moving on From NBA
It’s officially rumor season in the NBA, and one Detroit Pistons veteran is the subject of hearsay, as it’s been suggested that Evan Fournier could be making his way over to Europe to play.
However, it appears Fournier’s representatives denied the rumblings.
According to Basket USA, Fournier’s camp made it known that playing in Europe is “not currently a priority” for the Pistons veteran.
While a lack of interest from the Pistons or potentially other teams could steer Fournier in a different direction, the report indicates that he remains “keen on playing in the league.”
The 31-year-old guard from France wrapped up a three-season run with the New York Knicks during the 2023-2024 NBA season. After joining the Knicks in 2021, where he had a pivotal role in the starting lineup, Fournier found his playing time down as he garnered a bench role the following year.
Last season, Fournier appeared in just three games for the Knicks. As the Knicks looked to make a big swing at the trade deadline, acquiring two Detroit-based veterans in Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, Fournier found himself packaged by the Knicks.
With the Pistons, Fournier appeared in 29 games off the bench, spending around 19 minutes on the court per game. He produced an average of seven points per game while shooting 37 percent from the field and 27 percent from three.
With limited appearances, Fournier’s production saw just a slight increase with his new team in Detroit. However, he quickly established himself as a valuable veteran leader on a rather young team with little guidance from seasoned vets.
Although Fournier wants to remain in the NBA and could be important for the Pistons moving forward, he’s not guaranteed to return to the Pistons. For the 2024-2025 NBA season, Fournier has a $19 million team option. The Pistons have a month to decide whether they will exercise the option or not.
And even in the event the Pistons decline to pick up the option, returning on a different deal could be in the cards as well.
Since 2012, Fournier has competed in the NBA after becoming a first-round selection by the Denver Nuggets. He spent two seasons with the Nuggets before playing with the Orlando Magic for seven seasons. Amidst year seven, he was traded to the Boston Celtics.
Fournier’s run with the Knicks and Pistons took him slightly off track. Next season, the veteran will be on the hunt an opportunity garner a consistent role. Soon, we’ll see if that chance comes in Detroit or not.