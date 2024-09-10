Detroit Pistons Veteran’s Recent Rating Considered an ‘Insult’
To no surprise, the Detroit Pistons don’t have the most favorable rankings in the new installment of the NBA 2K video game. As the Pistons failed to exceed 15 wins in 2023-2024, they enter the new season as one of the NBA’s clear-cut rebuilding rosters.
Still, one NBA writer believes the overall ranking for Simone Fontecchio is an insult. Starting as a 78 overall, Fontecchio received some support from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes.
“Simone Fontecchio is not a worse player than teammate Tobias Harris, who's sitting pretty with an 80 overall rating,” Hughes wrote. “Fontecchio not only deserves to slot next to Harris, but also ahead of Jaden Ivey and Paul Reed, both of whom start the season with 79s.’
There’s a reason the Pistons planned to target Fontecchio as one of their key offseason signings this summer. While he quietly established himself as one of the NBA’s most reliable shooters with the Utah Jazz throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, Fontecchio really stood out during a small stint with the Pistons.
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Pistons added Fontecchio in exchange for Kevin Knox, a draft pick, and rights to an overseas stash. Landing on a roster where veterans are typically one-and-done, Fontecchio was an exception.
In 16 games with the Pistons, the Italian forward averaged 15 points on 43 percent shooting from deep. He notched career-highs in scoring, shooting efficiency, rebounds, and assists with the Pistons. Not too long into free agency, the Pistons re-signed Fontecchio to a multi-year deal.
It’s clear Detroit envisions an important role for him. And while his sample size last season was small, he was highly productive playing alongside Cade Cunningham. As BR compared Fontecchio’s last season with the newly-acquired Harris, the questions about the rating are warranted.
“The Italian forward is over three years younger than Harris, outshot him on threes last year by a margin of 40.1 percent to 35.3 percent, and posted an almost identical scoring rate, finishing with 18.4 points per 36 minutes to Harris' 18.3,” Hughes added.
Going into year three, the 28-year-old Fontecchio could really turn some heads. Getting a full year to play alongside Cunningham on the Pistons while maintaining nearly 30 minutes of action could help Fontecchio crack the 80s in NBA 2K over time.