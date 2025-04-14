Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Game 1 Info Revealed
Later this week, the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will tip off Game 1 of their first-round series. The game will be played at Madison Square Garden and shown on ESPN.
The game will begin at 6 PM ET
For the Pistons, it will be their first playoff action since 2019. The team wrapped up its 2024-2025 NBA season on Sunday with an afternoon finale against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Without key players such as Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Ausar Thompson, the shorthanded Pistons lost to a shorthanded Bucks team 140-133 in overtime. It was the second-straight loss to close out the year for Detroit. They ended the season with a 44-38 record and placed sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Around this time last season, the Pistons wrapped up the year with just 14 wins. The team revamped the front office and the coaching staff, adding Trajan Langdon to make roster decisions and JB Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams as the head coach.
With major additions and progression from core players, the Pistons found plenty of success throughout the 2024-2025 season. Now, they will attempt to pull off a playoff upset against the Knicks, who carry plenty of playoff experience on their roster.
The 2025 postseason will be the third year in a row the Knicks will embark on a playoff run. In 2023, the Knicks won 4-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in round one. They were defeated 4-2 by the Miami Heat in the second round.
Last year, the Knicks took down the Sixers 4-2 in the first round, but dropped Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers, who punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.
This season, the Pistons have defeated the Knicks three out of four times. Two of their wins were in New York City at MSG.