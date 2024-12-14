Detroit Pistons Waive Veteran Center Before Miami Heat Matchup
The Detroit Pistons are parting ways with the veteran center Paul Reed. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are going to cut ties with the veteran center so the team could have roster and salary flexibility with the NBA trade deadline approaching.
Reed’s time in Detroit wraps up after just a couple of months.
Over the summer, the Pistons picked up Reed by claiming him after he was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. Reed was entering the second season of his three-year deal. However, his salary for the year was not guaranteed, leaving Reed as a potential cut candidate.
Two offseasons ago, Reed entered the free agency market as a restricted prospect for the first time in his career. He was offered a three-year deal worth $23 million by the Utah Jazz. The Sixers ended up matching the offer, bringing back their former second-round pick.
Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, Reed averaged seven points and six rebounds in 82 games. He appeared in six playoff games for the Sixers, averaging seven minutes of playing time.
Reed appeared in just 12 games for the Pistons this season. In matchups he played, Reed averaged ten minutes of playing time. He produced five points and two rebounds while making 54 percent of his shots from the field.
It was clear Reed’s position battle against Isaiah Stewart for the backup center minutes was an uphill battle. Therefore, the 25-year-old will search for his next opportunity on the NBA free agency market. He will be on the hunt for his third team.