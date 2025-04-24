Detroit Pistons Will Miss Key Veteran for Game 3 vs Knicks
The Detroit Pistons are going to have to hit the court without a key player once again on Thursday night for Game 3.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have ruled out Isaiah Stewart due to knee inflammation. That will mark his second-straight absence.
Stewart’s knee concerns popped up at the end of the regular season. For the final two games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Stewart was ruled out. He was left off of the injury report heading into the Game 1 matchup against the Knicks in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Throughout the first half of the action in Game 1, it was clear Stewart was still battling through his knee concerns. While Stewart was putting together a stellar defensive performance, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff decided to hold him out for most of the fourth quarter.
After the game, Bickerstaff explained that protecting Stewart’s health became a priority for the team at that point. After the game, Stewart reportedly underwent an MRI. He was downgraded to questionable for Game 2. Ultimately, Stewart was ruled out.
Without Stewart, the Pistons came away with a Game 2 victory over the Knicks. With the series knotted 1-1, Stewart will have to remain a spectator once again. Leading up to the matchup, Bickerstaff continues to consider Stewart as day-to-day. He joins the veteran guard Jaden Ivey on the injury report. They are only two players ruled out for Detroit’s Game 3 battle against the Knicks.