Did Bobi Klintman Make Preseason Debut in Pistons-Cavaliers Matchup?
The Detroit Pistons wrapped up their 2024 NBA Preseason run, and the rookie forward Bobi Klintman has yet to make his debut.
Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers was Klintman’s latest opportunity to get on the floor before the 2024-2025 NBA regular season begins.
Did Klintman Debut vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?
Unfortunately for the rookie, Klintman did not log any playing time during the preseason. The Pistons are left with what they saw from the former second-rounder at the Summer League in Las Vegas as they head into the regular season.
This year, Klintman entered the NBA Draft coming off of a run in Australia. The 21-year-old forward was a second-round pick for the Pistons, joining the same in the same class as Ron Holland.
The Sweden-born forward had a run at Wake Forest in 2022. During his freshman season, Klintman averaged five points and five rebounds in roughly 20 minutes of action in 33 games.\
After one season at Wake Forest, Klintman went to the NBL. Playing for Cairns Taipans, Klintman appeared in 23 games, drawing six starts. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
Klintman produced ten points and five rebounds per game. He entered the 2024 NBA Draft in June and eventually signed a standard contract with the Pistons after they selected him 37th overall.
So far, Detroit has gotten a limited look at Klintman. While he competed for the team during the 2024 Summer League run and was a part of the first week of training camp, a calf injury sidelined Klintman ahead of the first preseason outing against the Milwaukee Bucks.
When the Pistons took on the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday, Klintman missed the action once again. Last Friday was the same scenario, which put Klintman on the questionable radar for the matchup against the Warriors. Unfortunately, Klintman missed four in a row in Golden State, and made it five at home against Cleveland on Wednesday.
It’s unclear if the Pistons envision a rotational role for Klintman in the future, but a lack of preseason action will make it difficult for him to get on the floor.