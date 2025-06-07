Did Detroit Pistons Call Bucks for Potential Blockbuster Trade?
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga might be a hot talking point this offseason, but the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t signaled they are ready to move on from their superstar forward. Despite a meeting between Giannis and key members of the Bucks’ organization after another early exit in the playoffs, Antetokounmpo still hasn’t requested a trade out.
Still, that hasn’t stopped teams from wishing the former MVP could become available soon. Would the Detroit Pistons be in that group of teams inquiring about the price tag of Giannis?
According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, in some capacity, every team would be.
“Every team has called Milwaukee,” Fischer wrote, according to an anonymous league source.
It sounds like the Pistons could have interest. And why wouldn’t they? After all, Giannis has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA since the 2016-2017 NBA season.
The Pistons seem to be rightfully doing their due diligence. Even if acquiring Antetokounmpo is a pipe dream, Trajan Langdon shouldn’t be hesitant to see what it would take. However, the chances of the Bucks and the Pistons striking a deal including Antetokounmpo are extremely low.
For starters, the Bucks likely don’t want to send Giannis to a direct division rival to potentially haunt them for years to come. Ideally, Milwaukee would move Antetokounmpo to the Western Conference, where they would only have to face him twice a year, and never in the playoffs. A move to Michigan would call for at least four meetings per season.
Beyond the division factor, the Bucks are expected to ask for a historic return for Antetokounmpo if the trade saga actually heats up to a point of no return. The Pistons could put together a strong package to offer, as they possess a handful of young prospects with a lot of upside, but they would part ways with many valuable assets for the future.
The cost of acquiring a player who is steadily in the MVP conversation for six straight years would require all chips to be pushed to the center. And like all blockbuster deals, it’s a major gamble. Sure, Antetokounmpo might get a team over the edge, but there’s also a high chance it doesn’t totally work out and a franchise is set back many years when the Greek Freak’s run is all said and done.
The Pistons have shown little interest in getting involved in blockbuster deals so far.