Doc Rivers' Concerning Giannis Antetokounmpo Update for Bucks-Pistons
On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks were set to travel ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons, which takes place on Tuesday. When the Bucks wrapped up a Monday practice session, it was revealed the team missed its star big man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for the session.
According to Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo is dealing with a stomach illness.
While that’s a concerning development for the Bucks, Doc Rivers made it clear that Antetokounmpo would make the trip to Detroit. If he couldn’t get there as early as Monday, Rivers assured reporters the former MVP would leave as late as Tuesday if needed.
Antetokounmpo has been frequently on the Bucks’ injury report lately as he deals with a minor lower-body setback. The illness is a new development for the two-way superstar.
The Bucks recently missed Antetokounmpo in a November 26 matchup against the Miami Heat. It was his first absence in ten games. Despite missing their All-Star, the Bucks went on to defeat the Heat by three points.
When the Bucks and the Washington Wizards met over the weekend, Giannis was on the injury report but found himself cleared for action. He checked in for 37 minutes for the ten-point victory over Washington. During that time, Antetokounmpo scored a 42-point triple-double.
The Pistons and the Bucks met just once this season. Back on November 13, Antetokounmpo had a dominant showing in the overtime victory for the Bucks. He checked in for 43 minutes and scored 59 points, along with 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and three blocks.
While Antetokounmpo is a name to watch on Tuesday, the Bucks don’t seem overly-concerned about his playing status. Currently, he is probable to play against the Pistons. The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the knockout phase of the NBA Cup.