Draymond Green Makes Bold Comparison for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
On Thursday night, Cade Cunningham put together his latest impressive outing for the Detroit Pistons. As the former No. 1 pick continues his breakout season, he received some high praise from a multi-time champion.
It was a long night for Cunningham against the Golden State Warriors, logging 40 minutes in the nail-bitting matchup. He did a little bit of everything for the Pistons in their heartbreaking loss, notching a stat line of 32 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.
Following this drama-filled matchup, Draymond Green was asked his thoughts on Cunningham. He had high praise for the Pistons star, stating that his game reminds him of Luka Doncic.
"Cade is a special player," Green told reporters postgame. "He got a little bit of that Luka in him. Like, you're not speeding him up at all. He going to get to wherever he want to go when he want to go there. He's continued to grow in this league, he's got this team playing good basketball."
Cunningham has been a major catalyst to the Pistons' success this season, emerging as an All-Star caliber player at the age of 23. Led by his all-around play on a nightly basis, Detroit finds themselves at .500 this late in the year for the first time in nearly six years.
Green is the latest person in and around the NBA to give Cunningham his flowers. He's slowly put the league on notice as the Pistons continue to stockpile win. Having such a high-profile player speak out about him should help Cunningham as he battles for a spot on an All-Star team.