Draymond Green Makes Confident Statement About Detroit Pistons
As the Detroit Pistons continue their massive turnaround, they've drastically changed their perception around the league. Among those who have become a firm believer in the young squad is Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green.
Less than a year removed from having the NBA's worst record, Detroit has emerged as the NBA's biggest success stories. Led by a breakout campaign from Cade Cunningham, they find themselves near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference.
This season, the Pistons will appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. However, Green feels something much bigger is coming down the pike. During a recent episode of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward stated he feels Cunningham will eventually lead the Pistons to a championship.
"Cade Cunningham will bring a championship back to Detroit," Green said. "I think I see it happening. He got the mentality, he got the talent, he got the demeanor...Cade Cunningham will bring championship basketball, championship rings, at least a ring back to the Detroit Pistons."
Still years away from his prime, Cunningham has shown the potential of being an elite talent in the NBA. He's arguably been one of the league's top all-around players this year, posting averages of 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.2 APG. Most importantly, Cunningham's elevated play has drastically improved the Pistons' on-court product.
Seeing that the current core hasn't even played in a playoff series yet, talking championships is a bit premature. That said, a player like Green making a statement like this is a testament to how the NBA sees Cunningham and the Pistons now. If Detroit can continue on its current trajectory, they could grow into a contender somewhere down the line.