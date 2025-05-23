Duke Basketball Transfer Name-Drops Cade Cunningham at NBA Combine

All Pistons

One NBA Draft prospect compares himself to Cade Cunningham.

Justin Grasso

Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives for the basket in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
When it comes to fielding interviews with the press at the NBA Combine, players always have to come to the podium with an answer to an essential question: Who do you compare your game to?

With bigger guards getting more versatile and athletic, many of the newer players entering the league tend to compare their styles to Detroit Pistons point guard, Cade Cunningham.

Rutgers star Dylan Harper is one of the most notable names in the upcoming draft. He famously compared his game to Cunningham, just one month before he’s set to go off the board with the No. 2 overall pick.

However, Harper wasn’t alone with that self-issued comparison. Another first-round prospect, Cedric Coward, name-dropped Cunningham at the NBA Combine as well.

Dec 13, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard De Vion Harmon (23) works the ball around Eastern Washington Eagles forward Cedric Coward (0) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball Prospect Explains Cade Cunningham Comparison Ahead of the NBA Draft

“A big guard being able to control the floor, control the game, and, you know, developing into that for myself,” Coward said, explaining the potential Cunningham comparison.

“I see myself as a big guard. If you go watch Washington State film, I played a lot more of the one this year than I have in the past. I was getting a lot more comfortable doing that. It sucks that I got hurt because I felt like I was really just clicking, and I was ready to go off.”

In addition to Cunningham, Coward also mentioned Kawhi Leonard, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Williams.

Coward enters the NBA as a potential first-round pick, who is likely to fall beyond the lottery. He enters the draft with 72 NCAA games under his belt.

When Coward started his college run, he was in the Big Sky Conference with Eastern Washington for two years. This past season, he played for Washington State. In just six games, Coward averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game. He knocked down 40 percent of his threes and 56 percent of his shots from the field.

There is still a chance Coward could return to college for one more year. If he does, he’ll wrap up his NCAA tenure with Duke Basketball as a transfer. So far, all signs are pointing to him remaining in the draft and joining a team as a first-round selection.

