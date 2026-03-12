Cade Cunningham Explains Why Pistons Aren’t Celebrating J.B. Bickerstaff’s Birthday

Cade Cunningham had little interest in making a big deal out of a landmark day on Tuesday night.

The Detroit Pistons guard was far more focused on getting his team back in the win column, as they cruised to a 138-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, snapping a frustrating four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. By halftime, the result already felt decided. The Pistons stormed into the locker room with a commanding 73-40 lead after overwhelming Brooklyn on both ends of the floor.

It was a perfect birthday present for Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who turned 47 on Tuesday, but Cunningham wasn’t thinking about his head coach’s special occasion.

“No, I ain’t going to get him anything,” Cunningham said with a smirk. “We’ve got more to do, man. You know, we’re going to give him a good hug. Maybe pour some water on him, I don’t know, he ain’t gonna like that too much. He’s not the type of guy that likes gifts, so we’re just showing some love.”

Cade Cunningham if he’s going to get JB Bickerstaff a gift for his birthday



No, I ain’t going to get him anything. We’ve got more to do, man. You know, we’re going to give him a good hug. Maybe pour some water on him — I don’t know, he ain’t gonna like that too much. He’s not… pic.twitter.com/WGtDE1V7W1 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) March 11, 2026

Cunningham was at the center of the Pistons’ victory, as the All-Star guard produced another one of his efficient performances that has made his season.

He finished with 21 points and 15 assists while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. He constantly found his teammates in rhythm and dictated the pace whenever Detroit needed control.

Still, if there was ever a fitting way for a team to acknowledge its coach, this might have been it. Detroit played with sharp focus, unselfish offense and defensive intensity from the opening tip.

The Pistons kept building the lead throughout the second half, never allowing Brooklyn to threaten a comeback. By the final minutes, the only real question left was how dominant the final margin would become.

A 38-point victory won’t erase every doubt surrounding the Pistons lately, but it’s worth noting that much of that skepticism came from last week’s loss to that same Brooklyn team.

A close defeat to the surging Cleveland Cavaliers and a hard-fought loss to a red-hot San Antonio squad—both on the road during a demanding stretch of games in terms of both opponents and schedule—may have been frustrating. But alarming that it formed a four-game losing streak at a crucial time in the season? Doubtful.

For Bickerstaff, understated celebrations may be the preference. But a decisive win, a snapped skid and a brilliant night from his star guard made the evening meaningful anyway for everyone involved.