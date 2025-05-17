Dylan Harper Compares Himself to Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
In a little over a month, a new rookie class will be ushered into the NBA ranks. As prospects continue to improve their stock, one lottery-project talent compared himself to a key member of the Detroit Pistons.
Looking at the top of this class, one of the most touted prospects of the group is Dylan Harper. The second-generation player put together an impressive freshman campaign at Rutgers, averaging 19.4 PPG and 4.0 APG across 29 matchups.
Harper likely won't be on the board long come draft night, as many expect him to be chosen after Cooper Flagg at No. 2. Nonetheless, he is still one of countless players partaking in the draft combine in Chicago.
While speaking with the media, Harper was asked who he feels are suitable NBA comparisons for himself. Among the players he mentioned was Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham.
"Probably like James Harden, Cade Cunningham, Shai," Harper said. "Them type of guards, big guards."
The two guards do have some similarities to one another, mainly their height at the guard position. Both standing at 6-foot-6, they utilize their size to attack mismatches on the offensive end. Harper and Cunningham are also at their best when getting downhill and attacking the basket.
While there are some connections, there is one clear difference between Cunningham and Harper. That being their playmaking abilities. Cunningham has long displayed good vision and passing skills. As for Harper, that is something he'll look to add to his game at the NBA level.
Seeing that Harper has the potential to become a star in the pros, he'll likely follow suit as one of the top picks in his draft class like Cunningham.