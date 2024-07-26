Early Mock Draft Predicts Familiar Scenario for Detroit Pistons
It’s not quite mock draft season for the 2025 NBA rookie pool, but it’s probably not too early for front offices and analysts to start paying attention to next season’s incoming youngsters.
In recent years, the Detroit Pistons have consistently found themselves in the mix to potentially land the league’s top pick. Not long ago, they had it when they selected Cade Cunningham, who had recently signed a max extension.
But are the Pistons finally turning a corner? With major changes to the front office and the coaching staff this summer, the 2024-2025 NBA season could be the start of a move in a positive direction.
Unfortunately, a way-too-soon mock draft from Bleacher Report predicts a scenario for the Pistons that’s too familiar.
That Fifth Pick…
For the last three seasons, the Pistons landed the fifth-overall pick through the Draft Lottery. Even after a 14-win season, which helped them earn the best odds to get a top-two pick in 2024, the Pistons didn’t get on the clock until the fifth pick.
BR envisions a similar scenario at this point, placing the Pistons in a position to take North Carolina’s freshman guard, Drake Powell.
“He's extremely well-rounded and is capable of making plays on and off the ball with his pull-up, passing, improved catch-and-shoot game and athleticism,” BR’s Jonathan Wasserman writes of Powell. “Powell is going to mark his mark this coming season by impacting games in different ways.”
A handful of veteran additions, along with an experienced head coach, leaves the Pistons hopeful of avoiding landing at the bottom of the barrel next season. Perhaps their position at No. 5 in the hypothetical scenario is a result of slight progress and not bad luck.
As bad as the Pistons want to turn things around quickly, the revamped front office preached patience this summer. The bar is low for Detroit after failing to collect at least 20 wins over the previous two seasons, but even a slightly better record with clear improvements from previous top picks would be a major win for a struggling Pistons franchise next season.