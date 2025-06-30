Ex-Pistons Sharpshooter Drawing Heavy Free Agency Interest

All Pistons

Former Detroit Pistons sniper, Luke Kennard, is a big name heading into free agency.

Mar 11, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots during pregame warmups against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Luke Kennard is quickly becoming one of the most popular names on the free agency market, which opens shortly.

While the Pistons could be interested in a potential reunion with Kennard, it seems they are not relevant in the market to land his services. The Memphis Grizzlies veteran has several playoff contenders ready to make a bid when the market opens, and the price could be going up quickly as a result.

NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Houston Rockets are expected to “explore the feasibility of signing” Kennard this summer. Along with the Rockets, Kennard is expected to gain interest from the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets.

Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It seems Atlanta could sweep up two potential primary targets for the Pistons, as both teams have registered an interest in Nickeil Alexander-Walker as well.

Kennard just wrapped up his second full season with the Grizzlies. In 65 games, he averaged nine points and shot 43 percent from three. With the Pistons potentially moving on from their veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley, Kennard would be an excellent replacement in the second unit.

The Pistons know Kennard well. Coming out of Duke in 2017, Kennard was Detroit’s 12th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He spent his first three seasons playing for Detroit, appearing in 164 games. Over that time, Kennard averaged nearly 10 points and shot threes at a 40 percent clip.

Kennard was moved to the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020 offseason. After three seasons with the Clippers, Kennard was traded again to the Grizzlies.

