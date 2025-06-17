Ex-NBA Exec Makes Potential Malik Beasley Scenarios For Pistons
Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons want to stay together. Trajan Langdon’s late offseason pickup ended up being one of the most valuable signings of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Now, it’s time for Beasley to cash his successful bet.
It’s not going to cost $6 million for the Pistons to bring Beasley back. The Sixth Man of the Year runner-up will likely have a busier market in free agency this time around, leading the Pistons to meet a price that will drive up to levels currently unknown.
Recently, The Athletic’s John Hollinger kicked around a couple of projections. What could Beasley’s price tag look like when July rolls around?
“The Pistons’ best bet to retain Beasley is to sign him for the $14.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception,” Hollinger wrote in his free agency rankings, which placed Beasley at No. 14. “Fortunately for Detroit, nobody besides the Nets has cap space to offer Beasley more than that.”
The ball isn’t solely in Detroit’s court, though. As an unrestricted free agent, Beasley has the freedom to test his market and see what’s out there. While the Pistons are at an advantage, they still have to cater to Beasley’s needs. Does the veteran guard need a different role? Does he need more than two years on paper?
“Would he rather sign a deal for three or four years to lock in long-term money?” Hollinger thought. “Or would he prefer an MLE deal for $29 million over two years with a player option, which would allow him to jump back into the market a year from now with the Pistons having his early Bird rights and more rival teams having cap space? The latter strikes me as more likely.”
You can’t guess where Beasley’s head is at right now. The only thing the public knows is that he would like to return to the Pistons after having a successful season on the court and building a strong bond within the locker room.
“In my whole 9 years in the NBA, I never had as much fun coming to the gym,” Beasley told reporters at the end of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff just this year alone. Every day coming in was probably the best thing that happened to me. It’s definitely a place I want to be.”
Beasley and the Pistons can begin talking shop once the NBA Finals conclude. Once the calendar reached June 30, Beasley could begin hearing from other teams.