Three New Years resolutions for the Detroit Pistons headed into 2026

A year ago today, the Pistons began a five-game win streak.

The Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 105 to 96 behind Jaden Ivey's 22 points. The win was also their fourth one in five games. The win against Orlando put the Pistons at 15-18 in the Eastern conference, but found themselves at .500 when the streak finished. The Pistons finished last season with 44 wins and 38 regular season losses.

The Pistons proceeded to give the Knicks a difficult time in the first round of the playoffs. The Knicks defeated Detroit in six games as New York continued their trip to the Eastern conference finals. The Pistons are riding that same momentum into the next year.

The Pistons are currently at the top of the East with 25 wins and eight losses. Cade Cunningham is an MVP candidate and Jalen Duren is within the top three of Most Improved Player of the Year betting odds. After all the success in 2025, Detroit wants more in 2026.

Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is helped up by forward Tobias Harris (12) in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Shoot more threes, make more threes, acquire shooters

The Pistons are 33 games into their regular season and shooting is still an issue. The Pistons have actually enjoyed a four-game stretch of shooting above 40% from three-point range, but Detroit playing that well for much longer isn't sustainable or realistic considering the personnel. Detroit currently ranks No. 21 in three-point percentage and No. 28 in three-point attempts.

To counter the lack of consistent shooting, Detroit is still No. 1 in the NBA when it comes to points in the paint and they're No. 2 in defensive rating.

Detroit has control of all their draft picks from 2026 to 2032. They also have 14 second round picks available to trade. Expect President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon to explore ways of adding more shooting at the trade deadline this February.

Making more free throws

The Pistons' 13-game winning streak in November was ended by the Boston Celtics in a tight game decided by just three points. Cade Cunningham had a chance to win the game with three free throw attempts. Cunningham missed the final of the three free throws and Detroit went on to lose the game and their streak. That singular moment isn't reflective of Detroit's lack of efficient free throw shooting, but that's a scenario that could easily playout in the playoffs as well. The Pistons currently rank No. 29 in free throw percentage.

This has to be an area of focus for Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff going into the playoffs. The Pistons are great at drawing fouls (ranked No. 2 in the NBA in fouls drawn per game), but they're only making 74.3% of their free throws. Detroit is surrounded by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Washington Wizards, and the Dallas Mavericks at the bottom of the NBA in free throw percentage.

The Pistons are dulling out fouls at a high rate as well. They lead the league in fouls per game with 23.2. If they're going to try exhausting teams with physical defense, they should reap the benefits of other teams trying to match their play style by making more free throws. Every point available is extremely valuable in the playoffs. The Pistons won't want to lose tight matchups in the playoffs just to see they missed eight to ten free throws per matchup.

Don't be a one year wonder

The Cleveland Cavaliers were 14-40 when they fired head coach John Beilein toward the end of the 2019-2020 regular season. They were replaced by current Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff and the team won just 22 games in Bickerstaff's first year. In his second season, the Cavaliers shocked the East with 44 wins and two all-stars (Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen). Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley rounded out Cleveland's big lineup. Kevin Love finished second in sixth man of the year voting.

That season is very similar to where Detroit was last year when they finished with 44 wins in Bickerstaff's first year. Cleveland won 51 games the following season and were firmly entrenched in the Eastern conference. This is the trajectory Detroit not only wants to replicate, but wants to surpass.