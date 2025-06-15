Ex-Pistons Player Embarks on New Chapter After NBA Run
A former first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is getting a fresh start overseas. The former Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn has reportedly signed with a Turkish club, Bahçeşehir Koleji.
Flynn, who spent just one season with the Pistons, still has a lot to prove at this stage in his career.
When he first entered the league, Flynn was coming off runs with Washington State and San Diego State. During his final NCAA season, Flynn produced 18 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game. He knocked down 44 percent of his shots and 37 percent of his threes.
With the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Flynn landed with the Toronto Raptors. He spent three full seasons with the Raptors. During his fourth year, Flynn was traded to the New York Knicks after making 31 appearances on the court with the Raptors.
In New York. Flynn played in just 14 games. He averaged only two points on 39 percent shooting. Ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Knicks traded Flynn for the second time that season. The Pistons picked up Flynn in the package that included Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
Flynn appeared in 24 games for the Pistons. Seeing the court for 14 minutes per game, Flynn had his best scoring average of eight points per game, while shooting a career-high 43 percent. The young veteran made headlines after his early April 50-point outing in 2024.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Flynn joined the San Antonio Spurs’ organization as a free agent. He played for their G League affiliate before landing a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Flynn’s last NBA action came with the Hornets. He played in just four games.
Now, Flynn is heading to the BSL, the highest level of hoops in Turkey.