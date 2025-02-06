Fan Compares Luka Doncic Trade to Past Detroit Pistons Blockbuster
Over the past two days, the NBA news cycle has been dominated by the blockbuster trade between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. As the dust slowly starts to settle from this league-altering move, one Detroit Pistons fan drew parallels to one of the franchise's biggest trades.
As expected, Dallas Mavericks fans have not taken this news positively. Doncic was one of the NBA's top stars, and just getting ready to enter his prime. Fans expected the superstar guard to lead the franchise for at least the next decade, and now his tenure has come to an abrupt end.
While sharing their thoughts on the move, one Pistons fan compared it to when Detroit parted with one of their most beloved players. That being in 2009 when Chauncey Billups was dealt to the Denver Nuggets in a move that landed Detroit Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson.
Billups is one of the top point guards in franchise history, most known for leading the '04 squad to an NBA championship. While the Pistons landed a former MVP in the trade, things did not pan out how they might have hoped.
Iverson was on an expiring contract that year, and only ended up spending half a season with the Pistons. In the 54 games he played in, the 11-time All-Star averaged 17.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 4.9 APG. Upon hitting the free agent market that summer, Iverson opted to sing a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Acquiring Iverson is one of the biggest swings the Pistons have taken in the trade market in recent history. Their most recent is the blockbuster deal with the LA Clippers that landed them Blake Griffin.
Years after the trade, Billups returned to Detroit in 2014 to finish out his playing career as a member of the Pistons.