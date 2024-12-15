Fan Digs up Pistons Executive's Old Comments Ahead of 'Trade Season'
Since taking over as the Detroit Pistons' President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon has drastically changed the trajectory of the franchise. As "trade season" gets ready to begin in the NBA, some of comments of his have surfaced in regards to what his mindset could be.
In the interview clip that has resurfaced on social media, Langon was asked about if the Pistons' roster is going to look the same come May. The longtime executive gave an honest response, sating that he will explore any opportunity of getting better if it were to present itself.
"I'll tell you something you could ask me at any point during my time here, If we have a chance to get better we'll get better," Langdon said. "We're gonna be open to anything, listening to anything. Because if there's something that comes across our table that makes us better, we feel it makes us better now or into the future, we go to look at it."
Sitting just outside of the playoff picture in the East, Langdon could convince himself to be a buyer for the Pistons at the deadline. If more additions could be made to the roster, Detroit could have a chance to end their playoff drought.
Based on some of there recent moves, something appears to be brewing for the Pistons. Despite already having an open roster spot, the front office made the decision to waive Paul Reed on Saturday. This has caused speculation around the league that the Pistons could have some new additions coming soon.
Seeing that Langdon entered the year with an open mindset, it's fair to assume that some kind of move is in the Pistons' future before the February deadline.