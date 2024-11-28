Fans Push for New Nickname for Detroit Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey
After being put behind Killian Hayes on the depth chart last year, Jaden Ivey was one Detroit Pistons player many were keeping an eye on heading into this season. As he continues to emerge as a key member of the team's core, fans are testing out new nicknames for the former No. 5 pick.
Ivey hit the ground running in preseason, and hasn't looked back since. He has quickly silenced the narrative that he and Cade Cunningham can't co-exist, as the two are putting up some of the best numbers of their respective careers. Ivey also seems to be developing a consistent three-point shot, currently knocking down 38.5% of his attempts on moderate volume.
With Ivey continue to string together strong performances, fans on social media are trying to come up with a good nickname for the Pistons guard. Some feel he should be called JEDI, a play on Star Wars, because of his full initials.
Per his Basketball Reference page, the only nickname Ivey has gone by is "Poison Ivey." JEDI is not only an iconic reference, but it's shortness could allow it to stick among fans.
On the season, Ivey is putting up averages of 18.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG. Earlier this week, he had one of the best moments of his young career to date.
Taking the floor without Cunningham Monday night, Ivey was tasked with leading the offense against the Toronto Raptors. He did so in a big way, most notably in the final moments. The matchup was tied in the final seconds, until Ivey was able to get a floater to fall as time expired to give Detroit a 102-100 win.
Ivey's strong play has been a major positive for the Pistons this season, and is among the many reasons why they've drastically turned things around from last year.