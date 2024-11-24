Fans Urge Detroit Pistons to Trade for Eastern Conference Guard
Last year, the Detroit Pistons were a team who was very active at the trade deadline. Seeing that Trajan Langdon maintain financial flexibility this past summer, they could look to make some more moves before February.
After making a flurry of changes in the offseason, the Pistons have completely changed the trajectory of the franchise. They're off a strong start in the 2024-25 campaign, sitting at 7-10. Despite being three games under .500, Detroit finds themselves just a half-game out of a playoff spot through one month.
With the East struggling as a whole, the Pistons could look to be a buyer at the deadline in hopes of ending their playoff drought. While "trade season" hasn't come around in the NBA yet, fans already have one player they want to see Langdon go after.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Nets are taking calls on just about every player on their roster. Following this development, Pistons fans have urged the team to try and make a move for young guard Cam Thomas.
Thomas, a former late first-round pick, is in the midst of a career year. Now with an expanded role on the Nets, he is averaging a career-high 24.2 PPG while shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.
In regards to his fit on the Pistons, Thomas would be an interesting trade target. He is a proven scorer, and is capable of getting it done offensively on all three levels. With his score-first mentality at all times, he could thrive next to a point guard like Cade Cunningham. However, Thomas' need to be on the ball a lot could create some issues between the hypothetical backcourt pairing.
Making a deal like this would put the Pistons in a tough position long-term. Thomas is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, the same offseason Jaden Ivey is eligible to sign an extension. With the two guards having very similar playstyles in terms of their fit on the Pistons, the front office would essentially have to choose one or the other.
With Ivey putting together one of the best stretches of his career, Detroit might be better off sticking with their homegrown talent. Thomas might have more potential offensively, but integrating a new guard late in the season could derail Detroit's momentum with their young core.