First-Rounder Ron Holland Officially Inks Deal With Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made it official with their newest first-round draft selection on Saturday; Ron Holland is set to join the team as the high-profile rookie for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Although the Pistons did not disclose the terms of the deal in their official release, Holland’s rookie season salary is expected to be in the $8.2 million range, according to Spotrac.
For his sophomore effort, he could make over $8.6 million. Beyond that, Holland will have two team options worth over $8 million. By 2028-2029, he could become a restricted free agent.
Holland was a surprising selection for the Pistons on draft night. Leading up to the draft, Detroit was widely expected to take a chance on Holland’s NBA G League Ignite teammate, Matas Buzelis. Instead, Buzelis dropped down to the Chicago Bulls, as the Pistons passed on him for the Duncanville, Texas-born forward.
The former five-star recruit took a path to the pros by skipping the NCAA route. He played in 14 games with the Ignite before his season was derailed due to an injury. Once Holland opted to undergo surgery on his thumb, it became clear his focus was set on the draft.
In 14 games with the Ignite, Holland averaged 21 points in 34 minutes. He drained 44 percent of his shots per game on 16 attempts. From three, Holland attempted nearly four shots per outing, draining just 24 percent of his attempts.
Holland accounted for seven rebounds per game, while dishing out three assists. Defensively, he collected one block per outing, while snatching three steals. For the Ignite overall, it was a disappointing season. For Holland, he put enough on display to become a fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Pistons remain a rebuilding squad, which is a good sign for Holland’s rookie season. Considering they invested a high-end lottery pick and millions of dollars into the 19-year-old, Holland will be expected to garner a significant role in year one.