Former Detroit Pistons Forward Echoes Malik Beasley's Bold Take
Following a pair of competitive matchups in New York, the Detroit Pistons are heading home to continue their first-round series with the Knicks. Before the action gets underway Thursday night, one former player is expecting an energetic atmosphere.
As one of the most hallowed venues in the history of sports, Madison Square Garden is known for being a tough place to play when the Knicks are playing well. After picking up a big win on the road Monday, Malik Beasley took to social media to jab at the New York crowd. He is expecting Pistons fans to bring the energy as the series heads to Detroit for the next two games.
Beasley caught heat from Knicks fans for his remarks, but he did get some support. Ahead of Game 3, Jonas Jerebko echoed his message on social media.
Jerebko is years removed from his playing career but is still a strong supporter of the Pistons. He bounced around the league across nine seasons, with Detroit being one of his longest tenures. Jerebko was a second-round pick by the Pistons in 2009 and went on to spend five-and-a-half years with the franchise. The sharpshooting forward was last on an NBA roster in 2019 with the Golden State Warriors.
Thursday will be just the third playoff game since the Pistons moved to Little Caesars Arena in 2017. With so much hanging in the balance, the Detroit crowd is surely going to do everything they can to provide a homecourt advantage.
With the series tied up at one game apiece, Game 3 is pivotal for the Pistons as they attempt to pull off an upset. They'll attempt to keep their momentum rolling Thursday night, with the action set to begin at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.