Former Detroit Pistons Veteran Retires From NBA
This week, a former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter called it a career.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Joe Harris has retired. He calls it quits after spending ten seasons in the NBA.
Last year, Harris appeared in 16 games for the Pistons. He averaged a little under 11 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard hit on 36 percent of his shots, draining just 33 percent of his threes, producing two points per game.
Harris joined the Pistons via trade during last summer’s offseason. At the time, the Pistons acquired Harris and two second-round picks in exchange for cash considerations. Harris wrapped up a long tenure with the Brooklyn Nets by landing in Detroit.
Being on a young and rebuilding roster in Detroit, it was clear Harris wouldn’t stick around with the Pistons for long. At the 2024 trade deadline, he was waived. He finished the 2023-2024 regular season as a free agent.
Prior to his run with the Pistons, Harris spent seven seasons with the Nets. He appeared in 432 games, picking up 282 starts. Harris was productive on offense, averaging 12 points per game and making nearly 45 percent of his threes on five attempts per game.
Harris started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Coming out of Virginia, Harris was the 33rd overall pick by Cleveland. He spent two years with the Cavs before signing with the Nets.
The veteran guard ends his career with over 500 games played. He produced 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game. Harris drained 44 percent of his threes over the course of his career.