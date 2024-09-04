Former Detroit Pistons Veteran’s Contract Details Revealed
Evan Fournier is officially moving on from the Detroit Pistons. The 12-year NBA veteran will not continue to serve an NBA squad, though.
Earlier this summer, it was suggested Fournier could take a deal overseas to continue his career. However, the Pistons’ 2024 trade acquisition still had his sights set on the NBA.
Recently, Fournier competed in the 2024 Paris Olympic games as a free agent. After securing a silver medal with the French National Team, Fournier decided to move on from the NBA officially. According to multiple reports on Monday, Fournier is headed to Greece and will sign with Olympiacos.
Details on Evan Fournier’s Contract
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Fournier is signing on for two seasons in Greece. He is expected to make over $4 million with his new deal.
Fournier’s new contract marks the first time he signed a new deal since the 2021 NBA offseason when he landed on the New York Knicks via sign-and-trade.
After starting his career as a reserve on the Denver Nuggets for two seasons, Fournier landed an opportunity to join the Orlando Magic. His run with the Magic would last nearly seven full seasons. After seeing the court for 26 games during the 2020-2021 season, Fournier was dealt to the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics traded Fournier to the Knicks in August of 2021. At first, Fournier had a key role on the Knicks as he started in 80 games. The following year, he appeared in 27 matchups, coming off the bench for most of his appearances. By year three, Fournier was out of the rotation in New York.
During the 2024 trade deadline, the Pistons and the Knicks struck a notable deal. In the trade that involved former Pistons sharpshooters Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Pistons acquired Fournier and two other veterans, along with draft compensation.
At this point, every player involved in the deal that was sent to Detroit will pick up somewhere else.
Fournier leaves behind a 29-game run with the Pistons. Coming off the bench for nearly 19 minutes per game, Fournier averaged seven points on 37 percent shooting from the field. His veteran presence was appreciated, but the Pistons won’t be bringing Fournier back. The 31-year-old former first-round pick will pick up in Greece for the next two seasons.