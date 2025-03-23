Former NBA 6MOY Snubs Detroit Pistons Coach for Seasonal Award
When Trajan Langdon first took over the Detroit Pistons' front office, one of his first changes was bringing in J.B. Bickerstaff to be the new head coach. Despite what he's been able to accomplish in year one, some feel it isn't enough to take home a seasonal award.
Many were shocked were to see the Pistons dismiss Monty Williams just one year into his historic deal. However, it proved to be the right decision. The team has rallied behind Bickerstaff, and his presence has played a massive role in the franchise's turnaround.
A year removed from having the NBA's worst record, Bickerstaff has led the Pistons to a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. Lou Williams applauded what he's done in Detroit during Thursday's installment of Run It Back, but doesn't feel it's enough for him to be named Coach of the Year. Instead, he feels the honor belongs to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson.
"This has been a great turnaround. But that turnaround has landed them in the sixth seed. That's good, that's not great," Williams said. "Cleveland has been great all year and that's because of Kenny Atkinson. So for that, I got J.B. Bickerstaff being a great runner-up."
Ironically enough, Atkinson was brought in to replace Bickerstaff as head coach of the Cavs. He's done a phenomenal job in his first year with the team, leading them to the best record in the Eastern Conference.
With just a few weeks to go in the season, both coaches have built up a strong case to win COY. They're both locks to be named finalist, and only time will tell which coach ends up taking home the hardware.
For now, all Bickerstaff can do is try to keep leading the Pistons up the standings as they jockey for playoff position with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.