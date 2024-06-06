Former NBA Champion Linked to Detroit Pistons’ Vacant GM Job
The Detroit Pistons have completed step one of their front office revamp this summer. After putting together a search for a President of Basketball Operations, the Pistons will be moving forward with Trajan Langdon calling the shots.
Considering Langdon’s first order of business was to cut ties with the General Manager, Troy Weaver, Detroit is now on the hunt for his replacement.
So far, a few names have been linked to the vacancy that Weaver left. The most notable one being Michael Blackstone, a New Orleans Pelicans executive who worked closely with Langdon during his last stop.
However, don’t rule out a former Pistons player, one-time NBA Champion, Tayshaun Prince, as a potential replacement candidate.
Recently, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards III laid out a few candidates who could be in the mix for Weaver’s title. Prince, a well-known figure in Detroit, was mentioned.
The 2002 23rd overall pick had a long playing stint in the NBA, where he spent a large chunk of his career wearing a Pistons uniform. After spending over a decade on the Pistons, Prince joined the Memphis Grizzlies for a three-year run.
In 2014-2015, Prince had a short stint with the Boston Celtics after getting traded by the Grizzlies. That same season, he was moved back to Detroit for a 23-game run. Prince finished his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015-2016.
The former guard wasted no time landing a front office role. In 2017, Prince was hired as a special assistant to the General Manager of the Grizzlies. A few years ago, he was promoted to become the Vice President of Basketball Affairs, a job title he’s held since.
Over the last few seasons, the Grizzlies have become one of the Western Conference’s emerging young teams. While they struggled in 2023-2024, a lot of their shortcomings could be blamed on the absence of the injured All-Star, Ja Morant.
Prince shouldn’t be overlooked in Detroit’s GM search. Not only does he have a handful of seasons as a front office member under his belt, but his familiarity with the Pistons’ organization should give him an advantage.