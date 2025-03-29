Former NBA Champion Sounds off on Detroit Pistons Forward
In the midst of what has been a drastic turnaround from last season, the Detroit Pistons have gained a large number of supporters. However, despite what they've managed to do this year, one former champion isn't sold on them due to one of their key players.
There are countless reasons why the Pistons took a massive step forward, but their roster additions are a major catalyst. Trajan Langdon sought out numerous veterans to lead the young locker room, and its paid good dividends. Among the players Detroit brought in to be a leader on and off the floor is Tobias Harris.
As a play who has been in just about every type of situation in the NBA, Harris is someone who can help the young Pistons navigate the long journey at that is the regular season. He is also well-respected around the league, making him a good mentor to the roster's core players.
At the moment, the Pistons are gearing up for their first postseason run in six years. However, one former player isn't sold on them. While appearing on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Tony Allen said he can't support Detroit because of Harris.
"Any team with Tobias Harris on it, I ain't rollin," Allen said. "That's the problem...We expect a lot out of Tobias and he just come to do his job."
In his first season back with the Pistons, Harris is averaging 13.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG. Allen might not be sold on the veteran forward, but Detroit is going to be relying on him heavily in the coming weeks. Seeing that he is one of the handful of players on the roster with playoff experience, he'll be called upon to help the younger players adjust to competing in the postseason.