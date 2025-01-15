Former NBA Player Compares Pistons Cade Cunningham to 2-Time All-Star
As the 2024-25 season rolls along, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the hottest topics in the NBA. They’ve cpompleted a massive turnaround from alst year, largely due to the stellar play of their top young prospect.
The Pistons’ success thus far would not have been possible if not for the play of Cade Cunningham. He has led the charge for them on a nightly basis, putting together a breakout campaign in the process. On the season, Cunningham is posting averages of 24.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 9.4 APG.
On Monday night, Cunningham put together his latest dominant outing of the season. The former No. 1 pick erupted for 36 points as the Pistons took down the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.
While on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back Tuesday, Chandler Parsons touched on Cunningham’s emergence. He feels the young guard is making Detroit a desirable destination and compared him to All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
”If I’m around the league and I’m watching teams play he’s another guy I would really enjoy playing with,” Parsons said. “Last year we were talking about Tyrese Halliburton, he’s the new Tyrese Halliburton. He is that guy where is an absolute stud.”
Along with getting the Pistons in a position to potentially end their playoff drought, Cunningham also has a strong case to be an All-Star this year. As one of the top all-around players in the league this year, he is more than deserving of a nod.
Looking ahead for the Pistons, they’ll be back in action on Thursday to face off against Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.