Former NBA Player Compares Pistons Cade Cunningham to 2-Time All-Star

"Cade Cunningham is the new Tyrese Haliburton." 👀



Chandler Parsons says Cade Cunningham will attract free agents to the Detroit Pistons because of his style of play and personality 😁



📺 https://t.co/EAzwqvJvpD@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/BpebM1iFTm