Former NBA Top 3 Pick Suggested as Trade Option for Detroit Pistons
Once again, the Detroit Pistons are heading into a critical offseason, but with more pressure applied. Last summer, the Pistons were wiping their slate clean and getting a fresh start with a revamped front office and coaching staff. While they made some important roster moves, they didn’t go over the top.
After tripling their win total and booking a trip to the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Pistons are good again. However, they weren’t good enough. The Pistons put up an admirable fight against the New York Knicks, but lost in six games.
There could be a simple strategy to run it back and hope the young roster takes another step forward as a whole, but the Pistons have enough flexibility to potentially land an intriguing player to upgrade their rotation.
In a recent rankings of potential trade targets for Detroit, Bleacher Report suggested the Pistons should consider acquiring Jabari Smith Jr. from the Houston Rockets.
“His offensive game still has plenty of room to grow, and he has enough length and instincts to become a more intimidating shot-blocker,” BR’s Zach Buckley wrote. “He has, in other words, a solid base with multiple avenues for expansion. The Pistons could be wise to make a move for Smith—probably in a multi-team deal that sends an established star to Houston and long-term assets elsewhere—and allow him to grow alongside their core.”
When it came to free agent signings last summer, the Pistons spent the most money on the power forward position by acquiring the veteran Tobias Harris. It turned out to be a great signing due to multiple reasons, with some that have gone beyond what’s seen on the stat sheet.
Harris should be back for more in Detroit next year, as he’s under contract and owed $26 million. Beyond that, the 34-year-old is slated to become a free agent once again.
Smith Jr. certainly fits the Pistons’ young timeline. The former third-overall pick will be 22 when the next season starts. He carries three seasons of experience under his belt and just wrapped up his first playoff run in the NBA with the Rockets.
Over 212 games, Smith averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, and one assist. He’s shot 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from three on five attempts per game. In the playoffs, Smith came off the bench for all seven games, producing seven points and four rebounds per game for Houston.
Next year, Smith will play on a team option, which was picked up by the Rockets back in October. He’s slated to make $12.3 million for the year before becoming a restricted free agent in 2026.