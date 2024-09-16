Former Lottery Pick Named as 'Dream' Detroit Pistons Trade Target
Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have found themselves with a top pick in the NBA Draft on numerous occasions. While some have panned out into promising talents, one player they passed on is now considered one of their top trade targets.
Before the 2024-25 season gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of one realistic dream trade target for every team. When breaking down the Pistons, Indiana Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin was brought up.
The Pistons might want some of the young players on the Indiana Pacers, notably Jarace Walker and/or Bennedict Mathurin. The Pacers may be more likely to part with Walker if forced to choose in a deal that helped improve their playoff chances.
Mathurin was the sixth pick in the 2022 draft, one selection after the Pistons took guard Jaden Ivey. The 6-foot-6 forward had a promising start to his career, but his sophomore campaign ended up getting cut short due to injury.
In the 59 games he played for the Pacers last season, Mathurin 14.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.0 APG. As a versatile and athletic forward, he would make sense as a trade target to add to the Pistons core.
Even though Detroit already has a pair of rangy forwards, Mathurin brings a much-needed skill to the table. That being outside shooting. Last season, Mathurin shot 37.4% from beyond the arc on just under four attempts per game. With the ability to stretch his game beyond the arc, he is someone who could easily slot in and be a consistent seconday scoring option behind Cade Cunningham.
In terms of long-term fit, Mathurin is certainly a good target for the Pistons. That said, unless the Pacers wanted to push all-in now, it seems unlikely that they'd move on from him this early in his career.