Former Pistons Big Man Facing Long Recovery After Injury
As the Detroit Pistons competed against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, they faced their former center, James Wiseman, who inked a two-year deal with the Pacers over the summer.
Unfortunately, Wiseman’s first year in Indiana went off track rather quickly. Just five minutes into the season opener, Wiseman went down with what was assumed to be an Achilles injury.
Further testing confirmed that much on Thursday.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wiseman suffered a torn left Achilles tendon. The Pacers center was weighing treatment options and reportedly underwent surgery on Friday.
As Charania reports, it will take weeks before the Pacers determine a full recovery timeline for Wiseman. The veteran center’s 2024-2025 campaign was likely over before it really got started.
This season, the former second-overall pick was set to play for a contender after spending some time with the rebuilding Pistons. During the 2022-2023 season, Wiseman was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Pistons, where he finished the season off with 24 appearances.
During his first run in Detroit, Wiseman produced 13 points and eight rebounds per game. He showed a lot of promise for the Pistons before entering his first full season with the organization.
Last year, Wiseman appeared in 63 games. For most of the matchups, he came off the bench, averaging 17 minutes per game. Wiseman’s first and only full season with the Pistons ended with him averaging seven points and five rebounds per game.
The veteran center will have to focus his attention on recovering from a major surgery. The Pacers have an important decision to make in the future, as they have a team option on contract for the 23-year-old center.