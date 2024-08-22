Former Pistons Big Man Shows Out in Offseason Pro-Am
After bringing in a handful of young prospects over the past year and a half, the Detroit Pistons had to make some tough decisions this offseason. A few weeks following his departure in free agency, one of the team's former big men put on a dominant showing in a summer pro-am.
Most of the lottery picks on the Pistons' roster were their own selections, but there was one exception. That being James Wiseman. The Golden State Warriors drafted him second overall in 2020, but things never panned out for him there. Midway through his third season with the franchise, they decided to trade the young center to the Detroit Pistons.
During his brief tenure with the Pistons, Wiseman started to show some flashes. In 87 games with the team, he averaged 8.6 PPG and 6.1 RPG. Despite serving as a backup to Jalen Duren last year, the former top pick still managed to have some noteworthy performances. Wiseman finished last season on an extremely strong note, posting 21 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
This offseason, the Pistons decided to let Wiseman become an unrestricted free agent. Upon hitting the open market, he decided to sign a two-year, $4.7 million deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Like most players, Wiseman partook in a pro-am this summer to keep himself sharp for next NBA season. While playing in Miami, he erupted for a 34-point, 17-rebound outing.
Already on his third team, the 23-year-old is looking to prove that he belongs in the league. He'll now get the chance to play alongside one of the top playmakers in the league in Tyrese Haliburton, along with an All-Star-level forward in Pascal Siakam.